دوازده نود و هشت (۱۲۹۸)  ، مستندی از روزهای کرونا در انزلی

In this situation, a group of filmmakers from the Anzali Youth Cinema Association decided to document the events of those days by making a film.

The film was named 1298 to record the beginning of this epidemic in Bandar Anzali for the future.

The film is directed and produced by Sahar Maaf and Niloufar Mousavi and was presented to the living psyche of Yad Tahmineh Adibi and Dr. Siamak Dioushli, martyrs of the treatment of patients with Covid 19 in Anzali.

Other factors in making this 55-minute documentary are: Mohammad Taghi Ashrafi Maleki. Sajedeh Heydari. Old Farbod. Milad Sarabi. Swallow of praise

The makers of this documentary stated that their purpose in making the film was to fulfill their artistic mission to record the events caused by the outbreak of this global disease in the city of Anzali.

The film depicts the period from March 2010 to December 2010 and with the help of interviews with those involved, the efforts of the people's forces,

The closure of guilds, especially tourism-related businesses, the alienation of people and loneliness, have bittersweet memories of the deadly virus.

The people of Anzali during the peak of Corona in Gilan, like a non-governmental organization the size of a city, tried to help solve this problem. Measures from masking by housewives to preparing and distributing food items to poor and affected families.

The film clearly showed that good things will happen in the city if we work together to solve problems and create better living conditions, away from partisan and political perspectives.

Bandar Anzali with a population of 144,000 as one of the most important tourism and trade centers in the north of the country was one of the first cities involved in the corona outbreak in the country.