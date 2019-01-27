Iran's Army “Eghtedar-e- 97” drills end in Isfahan

In this 2-day drill, over 12,000 attacking forces carried out a variety of assault operations, unified assault and clean-up using rapid reaction forces.



In the “Authority- 97” exercise, armored units, artillery, rapid response, mechanized Infantry, martial engineering, telecommunications, and airborne, UAVs and Airborne units, with the support of Army Air Force fighters, were participated.



In the first stage of the exercise, after reconnaissance of UAVs and airborne helicopters, the 55th Airborne Brigade and the rapid reaction Brigade 25 fully-equipped entered the region with helicopters, and in addition to identification, they cleared and destroyed the enemy's elements, equipment and fortifications.



The Final stage of the Iranian Army Ground Forces' drills dubbed as 'Eghtedar-e- 97' (Authority- 97) started in the central province of Isfahan on Saturday.



The event was held with the attendance of Commander-in-Chief of Iran Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi.

The drills started on Friday.



'Eghtedar-e- 97' spokesman Brigadier General Nouzar Nemati said that during the first stage of the last day of the drills which kicked off on Friday, the portable and stable artilleries targeted enemies' positions in 10-30 km distances with precision-guided and intelligent shells.



According to the official, 'during the second stage, the infantry and armored units annihilated enemies' positions by conducting offensive operation.



Earlier, in a press conference, Commander of Iranian Army's Ground Force Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari told reporters that 12,000 assault forces executed modern combat tactics in compliance with new structural changes in the Ground Force of the Iranian Army.



He noted that two changes of approach 'mobility and invasion', which had been fulfilled in the force was also assessed.



He went on to say that heliborne operation was implemented by heavy-lift Chinook helicopter and Bell-214 helicopter as well.



