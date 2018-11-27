Iran nuclear chief: US not complying with its int’l commitments

Speaking during a seminar on peaceful nuclear cooperation between Iran and the European Union in Brussels on Monday, Salehi condemned Washington’s efforts to prevent the implementation of Iran nuclear deal by exerting pressure on other countries to follow its sanctions plan on Tehran.



It is for the first time that the seminar is being held after the US backed out from a multilateral nuclear deal signed in 2015 between Iran and the six world powers.



Many independent countries view Washington’s decision to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal as a strange move as the UN atomic agency has confirmed Iran’s commitment to its promises under the deal in 13 separate reports, Salehi said.



Hailing the underway cooperation between Iran and the European Union on stress test in Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, the official expressed satisfaction with feasibility studies being carried out by the European Commission in Iran’s Nuclear Safety Center.



Noting that nuclear safety is Iran’s priority, he said that the recent achievements are of special significance as they help the further safety of nuclear cycle.



