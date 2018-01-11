Iran FM in Brussels to hold talks on JCPOA implementation

Mohammad-Javad Zarif's British, French and German counterparts will also attend the talks.



Prior to his arrival in Brussels, Zarif flew to Moscow on Wednesday and conferred with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the necessity of implementation of the landmark nuclear deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the six world powers (US, Russia, Britain, China and France plus Germany).



According to the EU website, the today Brussels meeting will take place in the context of the ongoing work to ensure a full and continued implementation of the JCPOA.







