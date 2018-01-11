Iran FM in Brussels to hold talks on JCPOA implementation

Vienna, Jan 11, IRNA – Iranian foreign minister arrived in the Belgian capital early on Thursday to hold talks with the European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Mohammad-Javad Zarif's British, French and German counterparts will also attend the talks.

Prior to his arrival in Brussels, Zarif flew to Moscow on Wednesday and conferred with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the necessity of implementation of the landmark nuclear deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the six world powers (US, Russia, Britain, China and France plus Germany).

According to the EU website, the today Brussels meeting will take place in the context of the ongoing work to ensure a full and continued implementation of the JCPOA.

