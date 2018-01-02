MP: Enemies' conspiracies not to deceive vigilant Iranian nation

Speaking to reporters, Boroujerdi said all should spare no effort to help resolve people's problems.



He pointed to the fact that the enemies will never miss any chance to fish in the troubled waters to compensate for their defeats in the region.



Boroujerdi, meantime, pointed to the recent street protests in Iran, and said, 'Fortunately, the country's situation is very calm at the present.



'All groups such as MKO and followers of monarchy system have entered the stream and never miss the chance to engage in provocations which are rooted overseas,' he said.



Boroujerdi reiterated that economic problems were the root cause of the recent protests which indicates that peoples trust has been ruined through such demands.



'A number of sworn enemies of Iran such as the US and the Zionist regime along with their regional puppets instigated such protests which resulted in damages to the public assets and urban infrastructure,' he added.



Boroujerdi called for distinguishing between protests due to economic hardships and riots provoked from outside.



Iranian people never tolerate disruption of orders and inflicting damage to public assets and never being deceived by such conspiracies, he said.



