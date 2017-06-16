US former official reveals certain states’ call for bombing Iran

He made the remarks in his address to the 15th Annual International Retreat of Mediators and Peace Process Actors in Oslo Forum (June 13).



Kerry referred to Iran’s nuclear issue and noted that certain leaders of regional states had on that time believed that bombing Iran was the only solution but Washington adopted a different approach which was efficient in curbing Iran’s nuclear activities.



He noted that Iran as a country which had made significant progress in nuclear technology has limited its activities according to the nuclear deal reached between Tehran and G5+1 (US, UK, Russia, China and France plus Germany in 2015.



According to the landmark nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran limited some of its nuclear activities in return for removal of all nuclear-related sanctions against the country.



Kerry added that according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports, Iran is committed to its obligations and all sides should also be bound to their obligations enshrined in the JCPOA.



Meanwhile, the European foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told a news conference on the sidelines of the Oslo peace mediation conference on Tuesday, “...I am confident that the review in the United States will bring to wise decisions, which means keeping something that is working,” she said referring to the historic nuclear deal.



'In any case, the European Union will guarantee that the deal keeps, that we stick to that ... and that our policy of engagement with Iran continues,” Mogherini said.



