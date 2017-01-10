Tehran, Jan 9, IRNA - Son of the late Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani said on Monday that his body is to be buried at Imam Khomeini's mausoleum in Beheshte Zahra cemetery on Tuesday.
Tehran, Jan 9, IRNA – Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday extended condolences on the passing away of Iran’s former President and Head of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.
Tehran, Jan 9, IRNA - Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said on Monday that the late Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was one of the main pillars of the Islamic Revolution.
Tehran, Jan 9, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif on Monday described the loss of the late Chairman of Expediency Council Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani as the loss of an essential voice of reason for the world.
Madrid, Jan 9, IRNA – Iran's embassy in Spain has opened a memorial book for the Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani after his passing away.
Kermanshah, Jan 9, IRNA – Some 660,475 tons of agricultural products worth about $175m have been exported from Kermanshah province during the first three quarters of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20, 2016), an official said.
Tehran, Jan 9, IRNA - The International Development Program (IDP) of Australian Universities and Colleges and schools is to hold the first ever IELTS Teacher Train workshop for standardizing on January 10-13 here, it was reported on Monday.
Tehran, Jan 9, IRNA – Iranian national inline hockey team ranked 1st in the inline 2017 International Tournament held in Croatia on Monday.
Islamabad, Jan 7, IRNA – A senior Pakistani analyst believes that appointment of General Raheel Sharif, former commander of Pakistan army as Saudi led coalition chief is not appropriate.
Tehran, Jan 2, IRNA – Iraqi Vice-President Nouri al-Maliki said on Monday that Iran was the sole country which helped Iraq stand up to Daesh and Takfiri terrorist groups.
New Delhi, Dec 28, IRNA - Parties to nuclear deal with Iran have established strong trade and business ties with Iran and none of them will follow the US President-elect Donald Trump to tear up the deal.
Islamabad, Dec 28, IRNA - A senior Pakistani analyst strongly believes that Iran, the neighboring state of Afghanistan must take part in Afghan peace process.
Kuala Lumpur, Dec 27, IRNA – The UN Security Council Resolution demanding the Zionist regime to stop jewish settlements in the Palestinian territories reflects the concern of the international community about rights of Palestinians, Iranian envoy to Malaysia said on Tuesday.
نسخه فارسی Android خبرخوان ایرنا
نسخه فارسی IOS در AppStore
IOS English version on the AppStore
النسخة العربية ل IOS في AppStore
نسخه فارسی خبرخوان ویندوز (آزمایشی)
IOS version on the AppStore
Islamic Republic News Agency - IRNA Email: irna@irna.irCopyright © http://www.irna.ir All Rights Reserved