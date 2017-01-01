Read More ...
Iran condemns terrorist attacks in Baghdad, Istanbul

Tehran, Jan 1, IRNA - Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Baghdad and Istanbul which claimed several lives.

Iran, Russia presidents reaffirm fight against terrorism, welcome Syrian truce

Tehran, Dec 31, IRNA – Presidents of Iran and Russia welcomed the Syrian ceasefire, reaffirming commitment to international campaign against terrorism and terrorist groups, including Daesh and al-Nusra Front.

Rouhani: Iran welcomes sustainable ceasefire in Syria

Tehran, Dec 31, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Tehran welcomes sustainable ceasefire in Syria and warned all parties to exercise vigilance to prevent terrorists reorganize themselves.

Iran, Syria foreign ministers review ceasefire in Syria

Tehran, Dec 31, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Syrian counterpart Walid al-Moallem on Saturday reviewed Syrian sustainable ceasefire in the third round of negotiations in Tehran.

UN new chief appeals for peace in 2017

Tehran, Jan 1, IRNA – United Nations new Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at UN Headquarters in New York on Sunday, appealed to all people to join him in committing to peace, today and every day.

UN new chief appeals for peace in 2017

Tehran, Jan 1, IRNA – United Nations new Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at UN Headquarters in New York on Sunday, appealed to all people to join him in committing to peace, today and every day.

Khatam al-Anbia undertakes feasibility study of five oil, gas fields

Tehran, Dec 31, IRNA – Khatam al-Anbia Conglamorate undertook feasibility study of Southern Azadegan, Mansouri, Abe – Teymour, Farzad A and Farzad B oil and gas fields.

Official: UNESCO Norouz registration promotes global peace

Tehran, Jan 1, IRNA - Registration of Norouz -the traditional Iranian festival marking the beginning of Spring - on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List plays an important role in fostering friendship and unity among member states, said the deputy director of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft Organization.

Iranian woman shines in FIDE World Chess Rapid Champs in Doha

Tehran, Dec 31, IRNA – For the first time, an Iranian chess player finished fourth in the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) Woman's World Chess Rapid Championships in Doha, it was announced on Friday evening.

Exclusive

Expert: None of parties to nuclear deal will follow Trump policy

New Delhi, Dec 28, IRNA - Parties to nuclear deal with Iran have established strong trade and business ties with Iran and none of them will follow the US President-elect Donald Trump to tear up the deal.

Iran must be included in Afghanistan peace process: Pakistan diplomat

Islamabad, Dec 28, IRNA - A senior Pakistani analyst strongly believes that Iran, the neighboring state of Afghanistan must take part in Afghan peace process.

UN Resolution reflects concern of int'l community about jewish settlements

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 27, IRNA – The UN Security Council Resolution demanding the Zionist regime to stop jewish settlements in the Palestinian territories reflects the concern of the international community about rights of Palestinians, Iranian envoy to Malaysia said on Tuesday.

Nobakht pleased with skillful management of economy by government

Tehran, Dec 26, IRNA – Government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht praised on Monday skillful management practiced by the government to address issues under dire economic situation emanated from the sanctions.

Shiraz, Cyprus International Universities ink MoU on cooperation

Shiraz, Dec 24, IRNA – University of Shiraz and Cyprus International University (CIU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote scientific cooperation.

Viewpoint

Trump gov’t collection of threats, opportunities: Daily

How to handle the enabling conditions for extremism and terrorism

US abstention vote at Security Council, lame or potent?

