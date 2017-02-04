Read More ...
S. Arabian FM's empty rhetoric rooted in heavy defeat in Yemen: Spokesman

Tehran, Feb 4, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Friday that unfounded claims by the Saudi Arabian foreign minister originated from heavy and repeated defeats of his country in Yemen.

Foreign ministry slams US new sanctions against Iran

Tehran, Feb 4, IRNA – Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that inclusion of new Iranian and non-Iranian people and institutes to the list of illegitimate sanctions by the US under the excuse of missile tests is inconsistent with the country’s commitments and contradictory to the spirit and text of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

US announces new sanctions on Iran

Tehran, Feb 3, IRNA - The US Department of the Treasury in a statement on Friday declared that it has added 25 legal and real entities to the list of its sanctions under the pretext of Iran’s missile tests.

Trump advised not to be deceived by Saudis, Zionists

Tehran, Feb 3, IRNA - Secretary of Iran's Expediency Council, Mohsen Rezaei, on Friday cautioned the US President, Donald Trump, against being deceived by the Saudi King Salman and the Zionist Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

S. Arabian FM's empty rhetoric rooted in heavy defeat in Yemen: Spokesman

Tehran, Feb 4, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Friday that unfounded claims by the Saudi Arabian foreign minister originated from heavy and repeated defeats of his country in Yemen.

S. Arabian FM's empty rhetoric rooted in heavy defeat in Yemen: Spokesman

Tehran, Feb 4, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Friday that unfounded claims by the Saudi Arabian foreign minister originated from heavy and repeated defeats of his country in Yemen.

Malaysian Agriculture Minister due in Tehran

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 3, IRNA – Malaysian Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, Mah Siew Keong, heading a 25-member delegation, is to travel to Iran as of Sunday to hold talks with Iranian officials for expansion of cooperation.

Iran not insisting gas imports from Turkmenistan

Gorgan, Feb 3, IRNA – Deputy Minister of Petroleum and Managing Director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), Hamid-Reza Araqi, says Iran does not insist importing gas from Turkmenistan.

UWW Statement on 2017 FS World Cup

Tehran, Feb 1, IRNA – The United World Wrestling (UWW) in a statement expressed hope for Iranian foreign ministry to agree with American wrestlers to participate in 2017 Freestyle World Cup.

Nuclear deal opens up Iran to world, economically, politically: Indian expert

New Delhi, Jan 28, IRNA - A research associate at the Delhi-based think tank Society for Policy Studies believes that the nuclear deal signed between Iran and the six world powers in 2015 has opened up the Islamic Republic to the world, both economically and politically.

Activist: Kashmir crisis, legacy of British colonization.

London, Jan 23, IRNA - Javid Kakroo, Secretary to Kashmir Voice International told IRNA that the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir is the legacy of British colonization.

Pak-US ties likely to remain uncertain during Trump’s tenure: Pak analyst

Islamabad, Jan 23, IRNA – Senior Pakistani analyst believes that the US-Pakistan relationship will remain uncertain during Donald Trump’s tenure as the new president of the US will continue to keep more pressure on Pakistan regarding action against the Haqqani network.

Activist: Int’l community not taking Kashmir crisis seriously

London, Jan 22, IRNA - Professor Mohammad Abdollah Raina, Chairman of Kashmir Voice International told IRNA that the international community is not taking the Kashmiri crisis seriously.

Russia sees Syrian talks in Astana as achievement for Moscow, Tehran and Ankara

Moscow, Jan 21, IRNA – Russian Foreign Ministry deputy Sergey Ryabkov has said the talks on Syrian crises in the Kazakh capital is the outcome of the joint efforts by Moscow, Tehran and Ankara to put an end to the ongoing situation in Syria.

Trump cannot afford to shut out Iran if he wants to defeat ISIS

Banning immigrants or undermining a legacy: How far can Trump go?

Saudi Arabia not visa-banned; US terrorism double standards

