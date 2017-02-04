Tehran, Feb 4, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Friday that unfounded claims by the Saudi Arabian foreign minister originated from heavy and repeated defeats of his country in Yemen.
Tehran, Feb 4, IRNA – Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that inclusion of new Iranian and non-Iranian people and institutes to the list of illegitimate sanctions by the US under the excuse of missile tests is inconsistent with the country’s commitments and contradictory to the spirit and text of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.
Tehran, Feb 3, IRNA - The US Department of the Treasury in a statement on Friday declared that it has added 25 legal and real entities to the list of its sanctions under the pretext of Iran’s missile tests.
Tehran, Feb 3, IRNA - Secretary of Iran's Expediency Council, Mohsen Rezaei, on Friday cautioned the US President, Donald Trump, against being deceived by the Saudi King Salman and the Zionist Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.
Tehran, Feb 4, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Friday that unfounded claims by the Saudi Arabian foreign minister originated from heavy and repeated defeats of his country in Yemen.
Kuala Lumpur, Feb 3, IRNA – Malaysian Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, Mah Siew Keong, heading a 25-member delegation, is to travel to Iran as of Sunday to hold talks with Iranian officials for expansion of cooperation.
Gorgan, Feb 3, IRNA – Deputy Minister of Petroleum and Managing Director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), Hamid-Reza Araqi, says Iran does not insist importing gas from Turkmenistan.
Tehran, Feb 1, IRNA – The United World Wrestling (UWW) in a statement expressed hope for Iranian foreign ministry to agree with American wrestlers to participate in 2017 Freestyle World Cup.
New Delhi, Jan 28, IRNA - A research associate at the Delhi-based think tank Society for Policy Studies believes that the nuclear deal signed between Iran and the six world powers in 2015 has opened up the Islamic Republic to the world, both economically and politically.
London, Jan 23, IRNA - Javid Kakroo, Secretary to Kashmir Voice International told IRNA that the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir is the legacy of British colonization.
Islamabad, Jan 23, IRNA – Senior Pakistani analyst believes that the US-Pakistan relationship will remain uncertain during Donald Trump’s tenure as the new president of the US will continue to keep more pressure on Pakistan regarding action against the Haqqani network.
London, Jan 22, IRNA - Professor Mohammad Abdollah Raina, Chairman of Kashmir Voice International told IRNA that the international community is not taking the Kashmiri crisis seriously.
Moscow, Jan 21, IRNA – Russian Foreign Ministry deputy Sergey Ryabkov has said the talks on Syrian crises in the Kazakh capital is the outcome of the joint efforts by Moscow, Tehran and Ankara to put an end to the ongoing situation in Syria.
نسخه فارسی Android خبرخوان ایرنا
نسخه فارسی IOS در AppStore
IOS English version on the AppStore
النسخة العربية ل IOS في AppStore
نسخه فارسی خبرخوان ویندوز (آزمایشی)
IOS version on the AppStore
Islamic Republic News Agency - IRNA Email: irna@irna.irCopyright © http://www.irna.ir All Rights Reserved