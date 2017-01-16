Read More ...
Anti-aircraft artillery fire heard in Tehran

Tehran, Jan 16, IRNA – An official at Khatamolanbia Air Defense Headquarters said on Monday that minutes ago the voice of anti-aircraft artillery shots was heard downtown Tehran.

Iranian MP, Iraqi VP discuss regional events

Baghdad, Jan 16, IRNA – Senior Iranian Member of Parliament, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, and Iraqi Vice-President, Nouri al-Maliki, in Baghdad on Monday discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly those in Iraq and Syria.

Syrian prime minister to visit Tehran on Monday

Tehran, Jan 16, IRNA - Syrian Prime Minister Emad Khamis is to visit Iran on Monday to meet with the country's top ranking officials including Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

UK Foreign Secy declares support for JCPOA

London, Jan 16, IRNA – The UK Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, on Monday declared his country's support for the nuclear deal reached between Iran and the G5+1 (US, UK, France, Russia, China plus Germany).

Iran, Azerbaijan build pharmaceutical plant

Baku, Jan 16, IRNA – The ground breaking ceremony was held in Pirollahi Industrial Township in Baku on Monday for construction of Iran-Azerbaijan pharmaceutical plant.

CBI Gov hails JCPOA economic benefits

Tehran, Jan 16, IRNA – Iran should rely on its stability and security to attract foreign investment and build on the economic opportunities reaped after implementation of the nuclear deal, says the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

Iran's new Airbus heading to Mashad in its first flight

Tehran, Jan 16, IRNA - Iran's first purchased Airbus 'A321', in its first flight is scheduled to leave Tehran for the holy city of Mashad on Tuesday with the families of martyrs and war veterans on board.

13 countries to attend Iran's 2nd Fajr Junior Tennis Tournament

Tehran, Jan 16, IRNA – Tennis players from 13 world countries are scheduled to take part in the 2nd Fajr Junior Tennis Tournament which is to be held on January 30- February 4, 2017 in Kish Island, Iran.

JCPOA saved Iran from heaviest sanctions: Former SNSC official

Madrid, Jan 16, IRNA – Former deputy for the Iranian Supreme National Security Council (SNCS) Hossein Mousavian said prominent commentators across the world share the view that the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) helped Iran survive the destructive outcomes of the heaviest sanctions during its contemporary history.

Iran, Britain trade at hike after JCPOA: British politician

London, Jan 15, IRNA - Lord Norman Lamont, President of Britain-Iran Chamber of Commerce believes that the JCPOA has been a historic achievement both for Iran and the international community and it has effectively improved British trade relationship with Iran.

Pazargad tourist village to flourish Iran's tourism

Interview by: Maryam Azish

Tehran, Jan 15, IRNA - A senior Iranian official said here on Sunday that Pazargad Tourist Village in Assaluyeh on the Persian Gulf coastline would play a pivotal role in flourishing tourism industry in Iran.

Special Assistant to Pak PM: Ayat. Rafsanjani indeed friend of Muslim world

Islamabad, Jan 13, IRNA – A senior Pakistani politician has said that former President of Iran and Chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was not only a great leader of Iran but also a great friend of Pakistan and the whole Muslim world.

Appointment of Pak general as Saudi-led coalition chief not appropriate: Pak analyst

Islamabad, Jan 7, IRNA – A senior Pakistani analyst believes that appointment of General Raheel Sharif, former commander of Pakistan army as Saudi led coalition chief is not appropriate.

Ocean of mourners attend late ayatollah funeral

