Read More ...
Total News Today: 0
Ayat. Rafsanjani to be buried in Imam Khomeini mausoleum

Ayat. Rafsanjani to be buried in Imam Khomeini mausoleum

Tehran, Jan 9, IRNA - Son of the late Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani said on Monday that his body is to be buried at Imam Khomeini's mausoleum in Beheshte Zahra cemetery on Tuesday.

Syrian pres sends condolences on Ayat. Rafsanjani's demise

Syrian pres sends condolences on Ayat. Rafsanjani's demise

Tehran, Jan 9, IRNA – Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday extended condolences on the passing away of Iran’s former President and Head of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

Shamkhani: Ayat. Rafsanjani among main pillars of Islamic Revolution

Shamkhani: Ayat. Rafsanjani among main pillars of Islamic Revolution

Tehran, Jan 9, IRNA - Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said on Monday that the late Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was one of the main pillars of the Islamic Revolution.

Zarif: Loss of Rafsanjani was loss of essential voice of reason

Zarif: Loss of Rafsanjani was loss of essential voice of reason

Tehran, Jan 9, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif on Monday described the loss of the late Chairman of Expediency Council Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani as the loss of an essential voice of reason for the world.

  • Headlines
  • Politics
  • Economy
  • Art & Culture
  • Sports
Memorial book opens in Iran's embassy in Spain for Ayat. Rafsanjani

Memorial book opens in Iran's embassy in Spain for Ayat. Rafsanjani

Madrid, Jan 9, IRNA – Iran's embassy in Spain has opened a memorial book for the Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani after his passing away.

ادامه ...
Read More ...
Memorial book opens in Iran's embassy in Spain for Ayat. Rafsanjani

Memorial book opens in Iran's embassy in Spain for Ayat. Rafsanjani

Madrid, Jan 9, IRNA – Iran's embassy in Spain has opened a memorial book for the Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani after his passing away.

ادامه ...
Read More ...
Kermanshah prov exports over 660,000 tons of agricultural items in 9 months

Kermanshah prov exports over 660,000 tons of agricultural items in 9 months

Kermanshah, Jan 9, IRNA – Some 660,475 tons of agricultural products worth about $175m have been exported from Kermanshah province during the first three quarters of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20, 2016), an official said.

ادامه ...
Read More ...
IDP Australia to conduct IELTS teacher training course in Tehran

IDP Australia to conduct IELTS teacher training course in Tehran

Tehran, Jan 9, IRNA - The International Development Program (IDP) of Australian Universities and Colleges and schools is to hold the first ever IELTS Teacher Train workshop for standardizing on January 10-13 here, it was reported on Monday.

ادامه ...
Read More ...
Iran national inline hockey team ranks 1st in Croatia Int'l Tournament

Iran national inline hockey team ranks 1st in Croatia Int'l Tournament

Tehran, Jan 9, IRNA – Iranian national inline hockey team ranked 1st in the inline 2017 International Tournament held in Croatia on Monday.

ادامه ...
Read More ...

Exclusive

Read More ...
Appointment of Pak general as Saudi-led coalition chief not appropriate: Pak analyst

Appointment of Pak general as Saudi-led coalition chief not appropriate: Pak analyst

Islamabad, Jan 7, IRNA – A senior Pakistani analyst believes that appointment of General Raheel Sharif, former commander of Pakistan army as Saudi led coalition chief is not appropriate.

Iraq Vice President : Iran the sole country helped Iraq stand up to Daesh

Iraq Vice President : Iran the sole country helped Iraq stand up to Daesh

Tehran, Jan 2, IRNA – Iraqi Vice-President Nouri al-Maliki said on Monday that Iran was the sole country which helped Iraq stand up to Daesh and Takfiri terrorist groups.

Expert: None of parties to nuclear deal will follow Trump policy

Expert: None of parties to nuclear deal will follow Trump policy

New Delhi, Dec 28, IRNA - Parties to nuclear deal with Iran have established strong trade and business ties with Iran and none of them will follow the US President-elect Donald Trump to tear up the deal.

Iran must be included in Afghanistan peace process: Pakistan diplomat

Iran must be included in Afghanistan peace process: Pakistan diplomat

Islamabad, Dec 28, IRNA - A senior Pakistani analyst strongly believes that Iran, the neighboring state of Afghanistan must take part in Afghan peace process.

UN Resolution reflects concern of int'l community about jewish settlements

UN Resolution reflects concern of int'l community about jewish settlements

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 27, IRNA – The UN Security Council Resolution demanding the Zionist regime to stop jewish settlements in the Palestinian territories reflects the concern of the international community about rights of Palestinians, Iranian envoy to Malaysia said on Tuesday.

Read More ...
  • Latest News
  • Press

Viewpoint

Read More ...
Farewell to a tolerant revolutionary

Farewell to a tolerant revolutionary

Iran in frontline fight against Takfiri terrorists

Iran in frontline fight against Takfiri terrorists

What Trump needs to know about Iran

What Trump needs to know about Iran

Read More ...