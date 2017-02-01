Tehran, Feb 1, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that successful nuclear talks between Iran and the G5+1 displayed Iran’s political might.
Tehran, Feb 1, IRNA – The Islamic Republic of Iran is not going to wait for other countries’ permission to go ahead with developing its conventional defensive power, says Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).
Tehran, Feb 1, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister for Euro-American Affairs, Majid Takht-e Ravanchi said on Wednesday that in order to issue visas for American citizens, the Iranian Foreign Ministry will take reciprocal measure.
Tehran, Feb 1, IRNA – Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, General Hossein Dehqan, said on Wednesday that Iran’s recent missile test is not in contradiction with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Madrid, Feb 1, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador to Spain Mohammad Hossein Fadaei-Fard said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is an example of multilateral endeavors to settle international disputes.
Tehran, Feb 1, IRNA – The First Vice-President, Eshaq Jahangiri, says speedy implementation of the project for transfer of water from the Persian Gulf and Oman Sea to Kerman Province will help development of the province.
Tehran, Feb 1, IRNA – World Interfaith Harmony Week will be observed during the first week of February.
Tehran, Feb 1, IRNA – The United World Wrestling (UWW) in a statement expressed hope for Iranian foreign ministry to agree with American wrestlers to participate in 2017 Freestyle World Cup.
New Delhi, Jan 28, IRNA - A research associate at the Delhi-based think tank Society for Policy Studies believes that the nuclear deal signed between Iran and the six world powers in 2015 has opened up the Islamic Republic to the world, both economically and politically.
London, Jan 23, IRNA - Javid Kakroo, Secretary to Kashmir Voice International told IRNA that the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir is the legacy of British colonization.
Islamabad, Jan 23, IRNA – Senior Pakistani analyst believes that the US-Pakistan relationship will remain uncertain during Donald Trump’s tenure as the new president of the US will continue to keep more pressure on Pakistan regarding action against the Haqqani network.
London, Jan 22, IRNA - Professor Mohammad Abdollah Raina, Chairman of Kashmir Voice International told IRNA that the international community is not taking the Kashmiri crisis seriously.
Moscow, Jan 21, IRNA – Russian Foreign Ministry deputy Sergey Ryabkov has said the talks on Syrian crises in the Kazakh capital is the outcome of the joint efforts by Moscow, Tehran and Ankara to put an end to the ongoing situation in Syria.
