Tehran, Jan 1, IRNA - Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Baghdad and Istanbul which claimed several lives.
Tehran, Dec 31, IRNA – Presidents of Iran and Russia welcomed the Syrian ceasefire, reaffirming commitment to international campaign against terrorism and terrorist groups, including Daesh and al-Nusra Front.
Tehran, Dec 31, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Tehran welcomes sustainable ceasefire in Syria and warned all parties to exercise vigilance to prevent terrorists reorganize themselves.
Tehran, Dec 31, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Syrian counterpart Walid al-Moallem on Saturday reviewed Syrian sustainable ceasefire in the third round of negotiations in Tehran.
Tehran, Jan 1, IRNA – United Nations new Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at UN Headquarters in New York on Sunday, appealed to all people to join him in committing to peace, today and every day.
Tehran, Dec 31, IRNA – Khatam al-Anbia Conglamorate undertook feasibility study of Southern Azadegan, Mansouri, Abe – Teymour, Farzad A and Farzad B oil and gas fields.
Tehran, Jan 1, IRNA - Registration of Norouz -the traditional Iranian festival marking the beginning of Spring - on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List plays an important role in fostering friendship and unity among member states, said the deputy director of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft Organization.
Tehran, Dec 31, IRNA – For the first time, an Iranian chess player finished fourth in the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) Woman's World Chess Rapid Championships in Doha, it was announced on Friday evening.
New Delhi, Dec 28, IRNA - Parties to nuclear deal with Iran have established strong trade and business ties with Iran and none of them will follow the US President-elect Donald Trump to tear up the deal.
Islamabad, Dec 28, IRNA - A senior Pakistani analyst strongly believes that Iran, the neighboring state of Afghanistan must take part in Afghan peace process.
Kuala Lumpur, Dec 27, IRNA – The UN Security Council Resolution demanding the Zionist regime to stop jewish settlements in the Palestinian territories reflects the concern of the international community about rights of Palestinians, Iranian envoy to Malaysia said on Tuesday.
Tehran, Dec 26, IRNA – Government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht praised on Monday skillful management practiced by the government to address issues under dire economic situation emanated from the sanctions.
Shiraz, Dec 24, IRNA – University of Shiraz and Cyprus International University (CIU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote scientific cooperation.
